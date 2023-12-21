airBaltic receives its 46th Airbus A220-300 aircraft

airBaltic celebrated the arrival of its 46th Airbus A220-300 jet, marking the seventh delivery in 2023 as part of a larger order of 50 aircraft. They’ve additionally confirmed the purchase of 30 more A220-300s with options for 20 more.

These A220-300 planes have been pivotal, carrying over 13 million passengers, completing 150,000 flights, and accumulating 328,000 block hours.

Since May 2020, airBaltic exclusively operates with Airbus A220-300s, streamlining operations for increased efficiency. The aircraft has surpassed expectations, offering enhanced performance, fuel efficiency, and passenger comfort with wider seats, larger windows, increased cabin storage, improved lavatories, and reduced noise levels by half compared to previous models. Notably, it’s touted as the world’s most efficient commercial aircraft, significantly reducing CO2 and NOX emissions by 25% and 50%, respectively, compared to older aircraft and industry standards.