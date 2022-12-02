airBaltic receives its 37th and 38th Airbus A220-300

On December 2, 2022, the Latvian national airline airBaltic welcomed its 37 th and 38 th Airbus A220-300 jets, registered as YL-ABK and YL-ABL, in Riga. These are the fifth and the sixth of eight planned Airbus A220-300 aircraft deliveries for airBaltic in 2022 . They are a part of the 50 Airbus A220-300 that airBaltic has ordered. In addition, airBaltic holds 30 options and purchase rights for the same aircraft type.

Thus far, airBaltic has carried nearly 10 170 000 passengers on the Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Airbus A220-300’s have completed more than 117 000 flights and flown over 256 000 block hours.

Since May 2020, airBaltic operates all its flights with a single aircraft type – Airbus A220-300, thus minimising the complexity and benefiting from the additional efficiency provided by the aircraft.

The Airbus A220-300 has performed beyond the company’s expectations, delivering better overall performance, fuel efficiency and convenience for both passengers and staff. This aircraft offers an excellent flying experience with such benefits for passengers as wider seats, larger windows, more hand luggage space in the cabin, improved lavatories and much more.

The Airbus A220-300 has a high-quality air filtering system equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) type filter that provides the best level of filtration currently available for recirculated cabin air from the very beginning of boarding, during the entire flight and until all passengers have left the aircraft. The quality of cabin air is carefully controlled and is recirculated with ventilation rates that provide a total change of air 20-30 times per hour.

In addition, the aircraft is also considerably quieter – with a four times smaller noise footprint. Moreover, at the moment it is the greenest commercial aircraft in the world, as it is the first aircraft to have a transparent declaration of the life-cycle environmental impact, helping to reduce CO 2 and NO X emissions by 20% and 50% respectively.

Riga, 02.12.2022