airBaltic receives its 24th and 25th Airbus A220-300 aircraft

Latvian airline airBaltic on 13 December 2020 in Riga welcomed its 24 th and 25 th Airbus A220-300 jet, registered as YL-AAX and YL-AAY. The 24 th and 25 th Airbus A220-300 aircraft complete the planned deliveries for airBaltic in 2020. Both aircraft are part of the 50 Airbus A220-300 airBaltic has ordered. airBaltic holds 30 options for the same aircraft type.

Since May 2020, airBaltic operates all of its flights with a single aircraft type – Airbus A220-300, thus minimizing the complexity and benefiting from the additional efficiency provided by the aircraft.

Since the introduction of the Airbus A220-300 aircraft in late 2016, airBaltic has carried over 5 600 000 passengers on the aircraft. Thus far, most passengers have been carried to such destinations as Amsterdam, Paris, London and Moscow. Airbus A220-300’s have completed close to 60 000 flights and flown over 141 000 block hours.

The Airbus A220-300 has performed beyond the company’s expectations, delivering better overall performance, fuel efficiency and convenience for both passengers and the staff. This aircraft offers an excellent flying experience with such benefits for passengers as wider seats, larger windows, more hand luggage space in the cabin, improved lavatories and much more.

The Airbus A220-300 has a high-quality air filtering system equipped with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) type filter that provides the best level of filtration currently available for recirculated cabin air from the very beginning of boarding, during entire flight and until all passengers have left the aircraft. The quality of cabin air is carefully controlled and is recirculated with ventilation rates that provide a total change of air 20-30 times per hour.

In addition, the new aircraft is also considerably quieter – with a four times smaller noise footprint. Moreover, at the moment it is the greenest commercial aircraft in the world, as it is the first aircraft to have a transparent declaration of the life-cycle environmental impact, helping to reduce CO 2 and NO X emissions by 20% and 50% respectively.

Riga, 13.12.2020