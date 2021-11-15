airBaltic reaches 100% Covid-19 vaccination

Latvian airline airBaltic announces that as of November 15, 2021, its entire active staff, including the company’s flying personnel, has been vaccinated against Covid-19. The majority of employees have been vaccinated and a few others have recovered from Covid-19 within the last six months.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “Vaccination is the most efficient way how we can combat this pandemic. I thank our professional team for joining forces and becoming the first airline in Europe that has achieved 100% staff immunity.”

In line with the Latvian national regulation, as of November 15, nine staff members have been suspended from work without pay, as they were unable to present the relevant Covid-19 or recovery certificate or haven’t had their first Covid-19 vaccine. A few employees, who have a medical reason not allowing them to receive the vaccine, continue working at the company remotely.

Overall, airBaltic currently employs more than 1 490 people, including 228 pilots and 393 cabin crew. airBaltic was among the first companies in Latvia to implement state-provided Covid-19 vaccination at the workplace.

The safety and health of our passengers is airBaltic's top priority. airBaltic has introduced strong health measures and the flight operations follow the recommendations issued by authorities.

airBaltic asks its passengers to strictly follow all of the rules and regulations issued by the relevant authorities.

