airBaltic passengers up more than 300% in May

In May 2022, Latvian airline airBaltic has carried 284 700 passengers – 323% more than during the same period last year. In May 2022, airBaltic performed 3 490 flights.
Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “Now that most Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted in many parts of the world, we see passenger demand growing for both business and leisure destinations. This is also reflected in the results achieved in May, as well as the latest booking reservations for the upcoming summer months. Therefore, we expect that during the busier summer months we will carry even more passengers. The post-pandemic recovery is well underway.”
|May, 2022
|May, 2021
|Change
|Number of passengers
|284700
|67300
|+323%
|Number of flights
|3490
|1310
|+166%
airBaltic continues to offer the best connectivity to and from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius as well as Tampere, connecting them with leading European business centres and transit hubs.
Riga, 08.06.2022