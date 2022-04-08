airBaltic passengers up 452% in March

In March 2022, Latvian airline airBaltic has carried 161 100 passengers – almost five times more than during the same period last year. In March 2022, airBaltic performed 2 380 flights.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “Summer season is officially here, which means that we are both flying more and the load factor also increases. This summer we will fly on more than 90 routes. The aviation industry and the world as a whole have faced many challenges over the last two years, but we continue our path to recovery.”

In March 2022, the 15-minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic reached a level of 92.8%. This means that more than 92 out of every 100 airBaltic flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15 minutes.