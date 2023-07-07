airBaltic passengers up 30% in June 2023

During June 2023, the Latvian national airline airBaltic carried 454 800 passengers or by 30% more than during the same period last year. In the previous month, airBaltic performed 4,160 flights, marking a 19% increase from June 2022.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “We see more and more people choosing airBaltic as their preferred airline, resulting in a continued increase in passenger numbers throughout June. Our recent launch of 20 new routes from all our home markets has created a lot of interest and provided passengers with a wide range of travel options.”

June, 20231 June, 20222 Change Number of passengers 454 800 349 600 +30% Number of flights 4 160 3 500 +19%

airBaltic operates more than 100 routes from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius and Tampere, offering connections to a wide range of destinations in the airline’s route network in Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East.