airBaltic passenger numbers up 21% in November 2023

During November 2023, the Latvian national airline airBaltic carried 325,300 passengers or 21% more than during the same period last year. Thus, even at the start of the winter season, when the demand traditionally declines, consistently stable indicators of transported passengers can still be observed within a single month. In November, airBaltic performed 3,480 flights, marking a 16% increase from the previous year.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “We are pleased to see that the number of people choosing airBaltic as their preferred airline continues to grow in November compared to the same period last year. Our recent launch of 13 new routes from all our home markets marks the largest number of new routes in a winter season ever seen at airBaltic, generating significant interest and providing passengers with a wide range of travel options.”

November, 20231 November, 20222 Change Number of passengers 325 300 270 000 +21% Number of flights 3 480 3 000 +16%

This year, airBaltic has carried 4,197,000 passengers.