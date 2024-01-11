airBaltic passenger numbers approach 4.5 million in 2023 (+36%)

In 2023, Latvia’s national airline, airBaltic, reported significant growth and development, with preliminary data indicating a 36% increase in passengers, totalling around 4.5 million, and an 18% rise in flights to over 44,000 compared to 2022.

The airline expanded its network to offer over 100 direct routes, including seasonally from Gran Canaria.

Despite the traditional winter season decline in demand, airBaltic carried 339,300 passengers in December 2023, marking an 18% increase from the same period in the previous year.

20231 20222 Change Number of passengers 4.5 million 3.3 million +36% Number of flights 44.1 thousand 37.3 thousand +18%

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, emphasised the company’s commitment to enhancing passenger experiences and contributing to the economy.

Looking forward to 2024, airBaltic is focused on its contemplated Initial Public Offering (IPO) and aims to strengthen its position as the leading airline and brand in the Baltics.

1Preliminary rounded data from airBaltic monthly reports.

2Actual rounded data from airBaltic monthly reports.