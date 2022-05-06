airBaltic participates in Airbus A220 tour around the Asia-Pacific region

Latvian airline airBaltic participates in an aircraft manufacturer Airbus’ demonstration tour around the Asia-Pacific region showcasing its latest A220-300 aircraft. During the tour, airBaltic’s A220-300 will visit a total of four destinations in the region.

The first three stops of the tour were Sydney, Australia, Singapore and Hanoi, Vietnam. The aircraft will then visit Tokyo, Japan. At each stop, invited guests are welcome to tour the aircraft, attend product briefings by Airbus executives, as well as take part in a short demo flight.

Thus far, airBaltic has carried nearly 8 000 000 passengers on the Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Airbus A220-300’s have completed more than 92 000 flights and flown over 200 000 block hours.

Since May 2020, airBaltic operates all its flights with a single aircraft type – Airbus A220-300, thus minimising the complexity and benefiting from the additional efficiency provided by the aircraft. The airline’s fleet now consists of 34 A220-300 aircraft with six more planned to join in 2022.

The Airbus A220-300 has performed beyond the company’s expectations, delivering better overall performance, fuel efficiency and convenience for both passengers and the staff. This aircraft offers an excellent flying experience with such benefits for passengers as wider seats, larger windows, more hand luggage space in the cabin, improved lavatories and much more.

The Airbus A220-300 has a high-quality air filtering system equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) type filter that provides the best level of filtration currently available for recirculated cabin air from the very beginning of boarding, during the entire flight and until all passengers have left the aircraft. The quality of cabin air is carefully controlled and is recirculated with ventilation rates that provide a total change of air 20-30 times per hour.