airBaltic orders 24 electric vehicles for ground handling

Latvian airline airBaltic announces that it has ordered a total of 24 electric vehicles for its ground handling, technical and other functions. The company has already installed seven charging stations on the apron of Riga Airport, with 15 more to be installed by the year end.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “Sustainability is at the core of our future development. That is why already last year we decided that all new cars that the company will purchase will be electric. Today our ground handling colleagues are already using the first electric vehicles we have purchased. We think greener, we fly greener.”

In April, airBaltic received the highest ranking among Latvian brands in the European Sustainable Brand Index in the transport and travel sector. The study was conducted from December 2021 to February 2022, and it analysed how society’s attitudes towards sustainability affect branding, communication, and business development.