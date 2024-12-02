airBaltic marks 8 years as pioneer operator of the Airbus A220-300

December 2024 marks eight years since airBaltic introduced the Bombardier CSeries CS300, later renamed Airbus A220-300, becoming its global launch operator.

Since its first flight in December 2016, the airline has used the aircraft to expand its network to destinations like Dubai and Marrakesh. Operating 49 A220-300s, with plans to acquire 50 more, airBaltic is the largest operator of this fuel-efficient, passenger-friendly aircraft.

Over eight years, the A220-300 has carried 17.88 million passengers, completed 192,000 flights, and proven instrumental in airBaltic’s growth.