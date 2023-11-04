airBaltic launches winter season with 13 new destinations

The Latvian national airline airBaltic has announced the launch of the winter season 2023, offering 13 new destinations – from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, and Tampere. This is the historically largest number of new routes the airline has ever announced in a single winter season. Launch of it was celebrated with a flight from Riga to Agadir (Morocco), which departed today, on November 4, 2023.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “We are excited to announce the largest number of new routes in a winter season ever seen at airBaltic. As we prepare for the upcoming season, we carefully assess passenger demand and analyse the market situation. Our commitment to the Baltics and Tampere remains strong, and we are dedicated to enhancing connectivity within the region. Additionally, we are pleased to expand our offerings with new route additions and increased flight frequencies on our existing leisure and city break routes.

Destination servedFlight frequencyStart datePrice *,

GREEN

Riga – Agadir1 flight weeklyNovember 4, 2023159 €
Riga – Alicante2 flights weeklyFebruary 27, 2024129 €
Tallinn – Tampere – Amsterdam7 flights weeklyOctober 29, 202399 €
Tallinn – Tenerife2 flights weeklyOctober 30, 2023269 €
Tallinn – Gran Canaria1 flight weeklyNovember 30, 2023179 €
Tallinn – Geneva1 flight weeklyDecember 30, 2023149 €
Vilnius – Tenerife2 flights weeklyOctober 31, 2023199 €
Vilnius – Dubai2 flights weeklyNovember 1, 2023239 €
Vilnius – Gran Canaria1 flight weeklyDecember 2, 2023169 €
Vilnius – Turin1 flight weeklyDecember 23, 2023109 €
Tampere – Tenerife2 flights weeklyNovember 1, 2023199 €
Tampere – Gran Canaria1 flight weeklyDecember 5, 2023209 €
Tampere – Kittila2 flights weeklyDecember 22, 202369 €

*Lowest fare (one-way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

Flights between Riga and Agadir are scheduled to take 5 hours and 45 minutes.

