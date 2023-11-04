airBaltic launches winter season with 13 new destinations

The Latvian national airline airBaltic has announced the launch of the winter season 2023, offering 13 new destinations – from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, and Tampere. This is the historically largest number of new routes the airline has ever announced in a single winter season. Launch of it was celebrated with a flight from Riga to Agadir (Morocco), which departed today, on November 4, 2023.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “We are excited to announce the largest number of new routes in a winter season ever seen at airBaltic. As we prepare for the upcoming season, we carefully assess passenger demand and analyse the market situation. Our commitment to the Baltics and Tampere remains strong, and we are dedicated to enhancing connectivity within the region. Additionally, we are pleased to expand our offerings with new route additions and increased flight frequencies on our existing leisure and city break routes.”

Destination served Flight frequency Start date Price *, GREEN Riga – Agadir 1 flight weekly November 4, 2023 159 € Riga – Alicante 2 flights weekly February 27, 2024 129 € Tallinn – Tampere – Amsterdam 7 flights weekly October 29, 2023 99 € Tallinn – Tenerife 2 flights weekly October 30, 2023 269 € Tallinn – Gran Canaria 1 flight weekly November 30, 2023 179 € Tallinn – Geneva 1 flight weekly December 30, 2023 149 € Vilnius – Tenerife 2 flights weekly October 31, 2023 199 € Vilnius – Dubai 2 flights weekly November 1, 2023 239 € Vilnius – Gran Canaria 1 flight weekly December 2, 2023 169 € Vilnius – Turin 1 flight weekly December 23, 2023 109 € Tampere – Tenerife 2 flights weekly November 1, 2023 199 € Tampere – Gran Canaria 1 flight weekly December 5, 2023 209 € Tampere – Kittila 2 flights weekly December 22, 2023 69 €

*Lowest fare (one-way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

Flights between Riga and Agadir are scheduled to take 5 hours and 45 minutes.