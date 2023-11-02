airBaltic Launches Winter Season 2023 from Vilnius

The Latvian national airline airBaltic has announced the launch of the winter season 2023, offering four new destinations from Vilnius. This year airBaltic will offer such new leisure destinations as Dubai (UAE), Tenerife (Spain), Gran Canaria (Spain), and Turin (Italy). The first flight from Vilnius to Dubai departed on November 1, 2023.

Mantas Vrubliauskas, Vice President of Network Development at airBaltic: “We are committed to providing our passengers with seamless travel experiences and improving connectivity to and from our home cities in the Baltics. With the launch of the winter flight season from Vilnius, featuring four new destinations, we are excited to offer even more options to our passengers – to enjoy both warmer weather and hit the snowy slopes. We are grateful for the invaluable contribution and cooperation of our partners, the Lithuanian Airports, in making this possible. Moreover, thanks to the growing number of passengers, we are delighted to see that our market share in Vilnius keeps increasing as well.”

Tomas Zitikis, Interim Head of Aviation Services at Lithuanian Airports: “airBaltic is an important and long-term partner of Lithuanian airports. We are very happy that this airline clearly emphasises further plans to invest in Vilnius airport and at the same time improve connectivity options for Lithuanian travellers. The market share of this company in Lithuania is growing, which means that our local passengers increasingly appreciate convenient opportunities to travel on the routes offered by it and high level of service.”

Destination served Flight frequency Start date Price *, GREEN Vilnius – Tenerife (Spain) 2 flights weekly October 31, 2023 199 € Vilnius – Dubai (UAE) 1 flight weekly November 1, 2023 239 € Vilnius – Gran Canaria (Spain) 1 flight weekly December 2, 2023 169 € Vilnius – Turin (Italy) 2 flights weekly December 30, 2023 109 €

*Lowest fare (one-way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

Flights between Vilnius and Dubai are scheduled to take 6 hours and 35 minutes.