airBaltic launches winter season 2023 from Tallinn

The Latvian national airline airBaltic has announced the launch of the winter season 2023, offering four new destinations from Tallinn (Estonia). This winter airBaltic will connect Tallinn with Tampere (Finland), Tenerife (Spain), Gran Canaria (Spain), and Geneva (Switzerland). The first flight from Tallinn to Tenerife departed today, on October 30, 2023.

Kätlin Kiiler, Area Sales Manager at airBaltic: “We are committed to providing our passengers with seamless travel experiences and improving connectivity to and from our home cities in the Baltics. With the launch of the winter flight season from Tallinn, featuring four new destinations, we are excited to offer even more options to our passengers – to enjoy both warmer weather and hit the snowy slopes. We are grateful for the invaluable contribution and cooperation of our partners, the Tallinn Airport, in making this possible. Moreover, thanks to the growing number of passengers, we are delighted to see that our market share in Tallinn keeps increasing as well.”

Eero Pärgmäe, Member of the Board at Tallinn Airport: “The opening of a new route is a very happy day for the airport. Today we are celebrating the opening of four airBaltic winter routes which makes us four times happier. airBaltic is an important and long-term partner of Tallinn Airport. We are delighted that this airline clearly emphasizes further plans to invest in Tallinn Airport and at the same time improve connectivity options for Estonian travellers. The market share of this company in Tallinn is growing, which means that our local passengers increasingly appreciate convenient opportunities to travel on the routes offered by it and its high level of service.”

Destination served Flight frequency Start date Price *, GREEN Tallinn – Tampere (Finland) 7 flights weekly October 29, 2023 65 € Tallinn – Tenerife (Spain) 2 flights weekly October 30, 2023 269 € Tallinn – Gran Canaria (Spain) 1 flight weekly December 7, 2023 179 € Tallinn – Geneva (Switzerland) 2 flights weekly December 30, 2023 149 €

*Lowest fare (one-way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

Flights between Tallinn and Tenerife are scheduled to take 7 hours.