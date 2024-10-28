airBaltic launches Winter 2024 season with nine new routes from Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius

airBaltic has kicked off its winter 2024 season with nine new routes departing from its Baltic hubs in Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius. Celebrated with an inaugural flight from Riga to Madeira, these additions include sunny escapes like Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, and Madeira for winter sun-seekers, as well as Innsbruck, Kittilä, and Oslo Torp for winter sports enthusiasts.

airBaltic President and CEO Martin Gauss emphasised the airline’s commitment to expanding travel options and bolstering Baltic connectivity. New routes from Riga began on October 25, with routes from Tallinn and Vilnius rolling out through early 2025.

Riga Airport’s chair, Laila Odi?a, noted airBaltic’s role in promoting regional economic growth and the development of Riga as a Northern European hub.