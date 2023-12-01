airBaltic launches seasonal base in Gran Canaria

airBaltic has inaugurated its seasonal base in Gran Canaria, Spain’s Canary Islands, launching two Airbus A220-300 aircraft to serve 10 direct routes during this winter period.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, expressed delight in establishing this seasonal base, marking the airline’s first base outside the Baltics and Finland. The move aims to meet the rising demand for travel between Northern Europe and the Canary Islands, enhancing aircraft utilization during the winter months.

The seasonal base in Gran Canaria supplements airBaltic’s existing services to the Canary Islands, connecting the airport to nine new Northern European destinations alongside the already operational Riga-Gran Canaria route. The new routes will be operated by the Airbus A220-300, known for its efficiency and passenger-friendly features like wider seats, larger windows, increased cabin luggage space, and enhanced lavatories, promising improved performance and convenience for travellers and staff alike.

Destination served Flight frequency Start date Price GREEN* Price BUSINESS LIGHT* Gran Canaria – Riga (Latvia) 2 flights weekly October 23, 2023 199 EUR 559 EUR Gran Canaria – Tallinn (Estonia) 1 flight weekly November 30, 2023 209 EUR 569 EUR Gran Canaria – Bergen (Norway) 2 flights weekly December 1, 2023 85 EUR 299 EUR Gran Canaria – Vilnius (Lithuania) 1 flight weekly December 2, 2023 189 EUR 559 EUR Gran Canaria – Oslo-Sandefjord Torp (Norway) 2 flights weekly December 2, 2023 169 EUR 299 EUR Gran Canaria – Aalborg (Denmark) 2 flights weekly December 3, 2023 149 EUR 309 EUR Gran Canaria – Oslo-Gardermoen (Norway) 1 flight weekly December 3, 2023 85 EUR 299 EUR Gran Canaria – Billund (Denmark) 2 flights weekly December 4, 2023 149 EUR 309 EUR Gran Canaria – Copenhagen (Denmark) 1 flight weekly December 4, 2023 135 EUR 309 EUR Gran Canaria – Tampere (Finland) 1 flight weekly December 5, 2023 209 EUR 569 EUR

*Lowest fare (one-way), including taxes, fees, and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability