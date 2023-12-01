airBaltic launches seasonal base in Gran Canaria

André Orban
airBaltic has inaugurated its seasonal base in Gran Canaria, Spain’s Canary Islands, launching two Airbus A220-300 aircraft to serve 10 direct routes during this winter period.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, expressed delight in establishing this seasonal base, marking the airline’s first base outside the Baltics and Finland. The move aims to meet the rising demand for travel between Northern Europe and the Canary Islands, enhancing aircraft utilization during the winter months.

The seasonal base in Gran Canaria supplements airBaltic’s existing services to the Canary Islands, connecting the airport to nine new Northern European destinations alongside the already operational Riga-Gran Canaria route. The new routes will be operated by the Airbus A220-300, known for its efficiency and passenger-friendly features like wider seats, larger windows, increased cabin luggage space, and enhanced lavatories, promising improved performance and convenience for travellers and staff alike.

Destination servedFlight frequencyStart datePrice

GREEN*

Price

BUSINESS LIGHT*

Gran Canaria – Riga (Latvia)2 flights weeklyOctober 23, 2023199 EUR559 EUR
Gran Canaria – Tallinn (Estonia)1 flight weeklyNovember 30, 2023209 EUR569 EUR
Gran Canaria – Bergen (Norway)2 flights weeklyDecember 1, 202385 EUR299 EUR
Gran Canaria – Vilnius (Lithuania)1 flight weeklyDecember 2, 2023189 EUR559 EUR
Gran Canaria – Oslo-Sandefjord Torp (Norway)2 flights weeklyDecember 2, 2023169 EUR299 EUR
Gran Canaria – Aalborg (Denmark)2 flights weeklyDecember 3, 2023149 EUR309 EUR
Gran Canaria – Oslo-Gardermoen (Norway)1 flight weeklyDecember 3, 202385 EUR299 EUR
Gran Canaria – Billund (Denmark)2 flights weeklyDecember 4, 2023149 EUR309 EUR
Gran Canaria – Copenhagen (Denmark)1 flight weeklyDecember 4, 2023135 EUR309 EUR
Gran Canaria – Tampere (Finland)1 flight weeklyDecember 5, 2023209 EUR569 EUR

*Lowest fare (one-way), including taxes, fees, and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

