airBaltic launches new direct Riga-Rzeszów route, enhancing travel options for Ukrainian passengers

Starting November 8, 2024, airBaltic will introduce a direct flight route connecting Riga, Latvia, with Rzeszów, Poland.

This new service will provide passengers, particularly Ukrainian travellers, with enhanced travel options via Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, which is close to the Ukrainian border. From Rzeszów, airBaltic passengers can conveniently access key European destinations, including Vilnius, Tallinn, Oslo, and Stockholm.

For Ukrainian travellers, buses and trains offer direct connections to Rzeszów, ensuring a smooth transit experience to the airport.

One-way flights from Riga start at €34 for Economy Class.