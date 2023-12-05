airBaltic launches four new destinations from Tampere, Finland

The Latvian national airline, airBaltic, has announced the launch of its winter season 2023, introducing four new destinations from Tampere. During this winter schedule season, airBaltic will offer new routes to Tenerife (Spain), Gran Canaria (Spain), Tallinn (Estonia), and, for the first time, a domestic route from Tampere to Kittilä in Finland.

Thomas Ramdahl, Senior Vice President Network Management at airBaltic: “Tampere is one of airBaltic’s home cities, and we are committed to provide our passengers with seamless travel experiences and improving connectivity. The new routes to Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Kittilä, and Tallinn will provide passengers with more options to enjoy warmer weather, explore snowy slopes, and experience a city getaway. We express our gratitude to our partners in Tampere for their cooperation in making this expansion possible. Moreover, thanks to the growing number of passengers, we are delighted to see that our market share in Tampere keeps increasing.”

Mari Nurminen, Vice President, Central and Eastern Airports and the Director of Tampere Airport at Finavia: “We are delighted to welcome airBaltic’s four new routes at Tampere Airport! These additions not only offer passengers enhanced travel options but also contribute significantly to improving Tampere’s global connectivity. In particular, we take pride in being a part of airBaltic’s first ever connection within Finland, establishing a direct and convenient route from Tampere to Kittilä – just in time for the peak winter holiday season. These new routes are a testament to our good cooperation and commitment to provide diverse and accessible travel opportunities for the Tampere region.”

Harri Airaksinen, CEO of Business Tampere: “Gran Canaria is a favourite destination of Finns during the winter season year after year. It’s great that you can get there from Tampere-Pirkkala without traffic jams and in an ecological way. It is a destination for family tourism and the smoothness of the travel chain is especially important for this target group. I also appreciate the fact that the route is now offered by airBaltic, the network company operating from the airport. It offers travel comfort and versatile services for all passengers. We welcome travellers from Pirkanmaa and neighbouring counties to the sun directly from Tampere-Pirkkala.”

Destination served Flight frequency Start date Price *, GREEN Price *, BUSINESS LIGHT Tampere – Tallinn 6 flights weekly October 29, 2023 55 € 199 € Tampere – Tenerife (Spain) 2 flights weekly November 1, 2023 199 € 479 € Tampere – Gran Canaria (Spain) 1 flight weekly December 5, 2023 189 € 439 € Tampere – Kittilä (Finland) 2 flight weekly December 22, 2023 79 € 235 €

*Lowest fare (one-way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

Flights between Tampere and Gran Canaria are scheduled to take 6 hours and 30 minutes.

In addition to new routes, airBaltic has increased its flight frequency from Tampere to Amsterdam, connecting both cities daily.

All new routes will be operated by Airbus A220-300 aircraft – one of the most efficient commercial aircraft in the skies. The A220-300 offers an excellent flying experience with such benefits for passengers as wider seats, larger windows, more hand luggage space in the cabin, improved lavatories, and delivering better overall performance, fuel efficiency, and convenience for both passengers and the staff.

airBaltic already operates direct flights from Tampere to Copenhagen (Denmark) and Amsterdam (Netherlands), as well as to sunny leisure destinations such as Malaga (Spain) and Rhodes (Greece), in addition to ongoing flights to Riga (Latvia).