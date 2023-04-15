airBaltic launches flights to Hannover

Today, on April 15, the Latvian national airline airBaltic launched direct flights between Riga and Hannover (Germany). airBaltic now connects both cities with two weekly flights.

Hannover is a vibrant and dynamic city in northern Germany, known for its rich history, beautiful gardens, and impressive architecture. Located on the banks of the Leine River, Hannover is the capital of the Lower Saxony region and boasts a thriving cultural scene with lots of museums and historic sites, as well as excellent shopping and dining options.

Destination served Flight frequency Start date Price *, GREEN Price*, Business Light Riga – Hannover 2 flights weekly April 15, 2023 69 EUR 259 EUR

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com subject to availability.

Flights between Riga and Hannover are scheduled to take 1 hour and 55 minutes.

During the summer season 2023, airBaltic will offer 20 new routes from the Baltics and Tampere. This is the largest number of new routes in a single season provided by airBaltic.