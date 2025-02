airBaltic launches direct flights from Tallinn to Barcelona

On February 19, 2025, airBaltic launched a new direct route between Tallinn and Barcelona, operating twice weekly (Mondays and Wednesdays), shifting to Tuesdays and Sundays from April 1.

Key Highlights:

Enhanced connectivity: Strengthening Tallinn’s links to Europe and beyond.

Strong demand: Barcelona joins Málaga as airBaltic’s second direct Spanish destination.

Future expansion: New Tallinn routes to Reykjavik and Tirana coming this spring.

Competitive pricing: Tickets from €99 (Economy) and €355 (Business).

With a modern Airbus A220-300 fleet, airBaltic continues its rapid expansion, solidifying its position as the leading airline in the Baltics.