airBaltic launches cabin crew recruitment campaign

At the peak of the first quarter of 2023, the Latvian airline airBaltic announced a new cabin crew recruitment campaign. Ensuring openness to diversity and various generations, while inviting anyone regardless of age and skills, it also encourages people who already have a long-term work experience in other fields to apply. Currently, airBaltic recruits over 650 cabin crew members, and in 2023 it is planned that another 100 future professionals will join the team.

Alona Aronberga, Senior Vice President Human Resources at airBaltic: “This year, the airline will continue to purposefully grow – in terms of the fleet, flights, passengers, destinations, and, of course, the number of employees. Providing a smooth flight experience and an excellent service is largely dependent on a professional cabin crew, as these people accompany passengers on both short and long journeys and take care of their well-being.”

“Thus, regardless of whether a person already has work experience, and perhaps – it is very significant and even in a different area – airBaltic invites to accept new challenges, not being afraid of a career change. We offer high-quality training, a very stable and dynamic job, as well as tempting industry benefits. This, definitely, is a unique international experience that can literally take one’s life to completely new heights and in individual cases – even create a sense of the second youth,” Aronberga added.

Today, members of 30 nationalities work at airBaltic, including the Cabin Crew Team. This campaign is also addressing Ukrainians in Latvia, as since the beginning of the war, 50 Ukrainians have become employees of the airline.

The certification of a flight attendant can be obtained within four months of training, which is combinable with studies or current job. During the training, a scholarship is included, but once joining the team – a stable and competitive base salary and hourly pay, as well as a flexible schedule and travel benefits for the whole family are provided. To read more and sign up or visit the next Online Cabin Crew Open Days, please, follow the link: https://www.airbaltic.com/cabin-crew/