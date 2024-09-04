Home Airlines airBaltic airBaltic launches 16 new routes across the Baltic States, expands connectivity

airBaltic launches 16 new routes across the Baltic States, expands connectivity

By
André Orban
-
0
21

airBaltic has announced the addition of 16 new routes to its network, enhancing connectivity from Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius. The new routes will cater to both leisure and business travellers, with destinations including cities in Poland, Romania, Norway, Spain, Israel, and more. This expansion reinforces airBaltic’s position as the leading airline in the Baltic region.

In addition to these new routes, airBaltic is increasing flight frequencies on 17 existing routes to meet growing demand. Tickets for these new services are now available in both Economy and Business Class.

The airline continues to strengthen its network, offering over 130 routes across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region.

New routes

Destination servedStarting dateFlight frequencyPrice *,

Economy Class

Price *,

Business Class

Riga–Rzeszow (Poland)October 28, 2024Two weekly flights59 €249 €
Riga–Cluj-Napoca (Romania)May 2, 2025Two weekly flights69 €285 €
Riga–Stavanger (Norway)June 3, 2025Two weekly flights59 €219 €
Riga–Mykonos (Greece)June 5, 2025One weekly flight105 €499 €
Tallinn–Barcelona (Spain)February 19, 2025Two weekly flights89 €299 €
Tallinn–Palma De Mallorca (Spain)April 13, 2025Up to two weekly flights115 €329 €
Tallinn–Hamburg (Germany)May 2, 2025Two weekly flights79 €299 €
Tallinn–Reykjavik (Iceland)May 14, 2025One weekly flight109 €349 €
Tallinn–Tirana (Albania)June 2, 2025Two weekly flights65 €269 €
Vilnius–Tel Aviv (Israel)March 30, 2025Two weekly flights129 €549 €
Vilnius–Prague (Czech Republic)March 30, 2025Two weekly flights65 €299 €
Vilnius–Chisinau (Moldova)April 2, 2025One weekly flight69 €315 €
Vilnius–Rhodes (Greece)April 2, 2025Two weekly flights89 €329 €
Vilnius–Valencia (Spain)April, 16, 2025Two weekly flights109 €329 €
Vilnius–Tirana (Albania)June 3, 2025Two weekly flights59 €265 €
Vilnius–Ibiza (Spain)June 5, 2025Two weekly flights115 €499 €

*Lowest fare (one-way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2021 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be