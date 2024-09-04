airBaltic launches 16 new routes across the Baltic States, expands connectivity

airBaltic has announced the addition of 16 new routes to its network, enhancing connectivity from Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius. The new routes will cater to both leisure and business travellers, with destinations including cities in Poland, Romania, Norway, Spain, Israel, and more. This expansion reinforces airBaltic’s position as the leading airline in the Baltic region.
In addition to these new routes, airBaltic is increasing flight frequencies on 17 existing routes to meet growing demand. Tickets for these new services are now available in both Economy and Business Class.
The airline continues to strengthen its network, offering over 130 routes across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region.
New routes
|Destination served
|Starting date
|Flight frequency
|Price *,
Economy Class
|Price *,
Business Class
|Riga–Rzeszow (Poland)
|October 28, 2024
|Two weekly flights
|59 €
|249 €
|Riga–Cluj-Napoca (Romania)
|May 2, 2025
|Two weekly flights
|69 €
|285 €
|Riga–Stavanger (Norway)
|June 3, 2025
|Two weekly flights
|59 €
|219 €
|Riga–Mykonos (Greece)
|June 5, 2025
|One weekly flight
|105 €
|499 €
|Tallinn–Barcelona (Spain)
|February 19, 2025
|Two weekly flights
|89 €
|299 €
|Tallinn–Palma De Mallorca (Spain)
|April 13, 2025
|Up to two weekly flights
|115 €
|329 €
|Tallinn–Hamburg (Germany)
|May 2, 2025
|Two weekly flights
|79 €
|299 €
|Tallinn–Reykjavik (Iceland)
|May 14, 2025
|One weekly flight
|109 €
|349 €
|Tallinn–Tirana (Albania)
|June 2, 2025
|Two weekly flights
|65 €
|269 €
|Vilnius–Tel Aviv (Israel)
|March 30, 2025
|Two weekly flights
|129 €
|549 €
|Vilnius–Prague (Czech Republic)
|March 30, 2025
|Two weekly flights
|65 €
|299 €
|Vilnius–Chisinau (Moldova)
|April 2, 2025
|One weekly flight
|69 €
|315 €
|Vilnius–Rhodes (Greece)
|April 2, 2025
|Two weekly flights
|89 €
|329 €
|Vilnius–Valencia (Spain)
|April, 16, 2025
|Two weekly flights
|109 €
|329 €
|Vilnius–Tirana (Albania)
|June 3, 2025
|Two weekly flights
|59 €
|265 €
|Vilnius–Ibiza (Spain)
|June 5, 2025
|Two weekly flights
|115 €
|499 €
*Lowest fare (one-way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability