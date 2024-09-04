airBaltic launches 16 new routes across the Baltic States, expands connectivity

airBaltic has announced the addition of 16 new routes to its network, enhancing connectivity from Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius. The new routes will cater to both leisure and business travellers, with destinations including cities in Poland, Romania, Norway, Spain, Israel, and more. This expansion reinforces airBaltic’s position as the leading airline in the Baltic region.

In addition to these new routes, airBaltic is increasing flight frequencies on 17 existing routes to meet growing demand. Tickets for these new services are now available in both Economy and Business Class.

The airline continues to strengthen its network, offering over 130 routes across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region.

New routes

Destination served Starting date Flight frequency Price *, Economy Class Price *, Business Class Riga–Rzeszow (Poland) October 28, 2024 Two weekly flights 59 € 249 € Riga–Cluj-Napoca (Romania) May 2, 2025 Two weekly flights 69 € 285 € Riga–Stavanger (Norway) June 3, 2025 Two weekly flights 59 € 219 € Riga–Mykonos (Greece) June 5, 2025 One weekly flight 105 € 499 € Tallinn–Barcelona (Spain) February 19, 2025 Two weekly flights 89 € 299 € Tallinn–Palma De Mallorca (Spain) April 13, 2025 Up to two weekly flights 115 € 329 € Tallinn–Hamburg (Germany) May 2, 2025 Two weekly flights 79 € 299 € Tallinn–Reykjavik (Iceland) May 14, 2025 One weekly flight 109 € 349 € Tallinn–Tirana (Albania) June 2, 2025 Two weekly flights 65 € 269 € Vilnius–Tel Aviv (Israel) March 30, 2025 Two weekly flights 129 € 549 € Vilnius–Prague (Czech Republic) March 30, 2025 Two weekly flights 65 € 299 € Vilnius–Chisinau (Moldova) April 2, 2025 One weekly flight 69 € 315 € Vilnius–Rhodes (Greece) April 2, 2025 Two weekly flights 89 € 329 € Vilnius–Valencia (Spain) April, 16, 2025 Two weekly flights 109 € 329 € Vilnius–Tirana (Albania) June 3, 2025 Two weekly flights 59 € 265 € Vilnius–Ibiza (Spain) June 5, 2025 Two weekly flights 115 € 499 €

*Lowest fare (one-way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability