airBaltic invites to design its 50th aircraft livery

airBaltic has launched a global design contest, inviting individuals worldwide to create the livery for its 50th Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The CEO highlighted the unique opportunity for artists, emphasising the significance of celebrating milestones with special liveries, akin to those representing the Baltic nations’ flags on some of their planes. Submissions from artists, designers, and creatives, particularly non-commercial or independent talents, are welcome until December 12, 2023.

The contest process involves an initial evaluation by the airBaltic Design Committee, followed by shortlisting the top 15-20 designs for public voting, exclusively accessible to airBaltic Club members. The winning design, selected by the public, will be featured on the 50th aircraft and the winner will receive a 3,000 EUR airBaltic gift certificate along with credit on the aircraft and in media outlets.

Moreover, airBaltic Club members participating in the voting get a chance to enter a raffle for a flight on the uniquely designed aircraft. Operating over 100 routes across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region, airBaltic offers a wide range of connections from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, and Tampere.

For complete details on participation and the terms & conditions, please visit:

https://www.airbaltic.com/en/50th-livery-contest