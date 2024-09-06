airBaltic increases flight frequencies on eight popular routes from Riga

Latvian airline airBaltic has announced an increase in flight frequencies on eight existing routes from Riga for the upcoming summer season.

The expanded routes include Billund, Bucharest, Copenhagen, Larnaca, Oslo, Porto, Stockholm, and Tampere, offering more flexibility and convenience for travellers. The decision follows rising passenger demand, with additional flights catering to both leisure and business travellers.

Thomas Ramdahl, airBaltic’s Senior Vice President of Network Management, emphasised the airline’s commitment to providing more travel options, alongside the recent launch of 16 new routes from the Baltic States. airBaltic continues to grow its presence in Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania, solidifying its position as the leading airline in the region.