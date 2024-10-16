airBaltic hosts pilot open day in Barcelona, offering exciting career opportunities

Latvian airline airBaltic will hold a Pilot Open Day in Barcelona, Spain, on October 22, 2024, at the INNSiDE by Meliá Barcelona Aeropuerto hotel. The event, from 09:00 to 16:00 local time, invites all pilots to explore career opportunities with the airline. Attendees will have the chance to meet airBaltic’s Deputy Chief Pilot, Pilot Recruitment Manager, and a Spanish Captain, who will share insights into life at airBaltic.

The airline is currently hiring Captains, Senior First Officers, and experienced First Officers for its Airbus A220-300 fleet. A sign-up bonus of up to EUR 15,000 is available for Captains and up to EUR 10,000 for Senior First Officers who join before May 31, 2025. AirBaltic is also expanding, establishing new crew bases in Tallinn and Vilnius in November 2024, and offering improved rosters and salary increases from January 2025.

Operating a fleet of 48 Airbus A220-300s, airBaltic plans to grow to 100 by 2030. The airline serves over 130 routes across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region.