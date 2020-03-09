airBaltic further reduces capacity by 7%

airBaltic has made a decision to further decrease its overall capacity by 7% between March 29 and May 31, 2020. The airline has cancelled 370 additional flights in addition to previous schedule adjustments and cancelling flights from Riga to Milan and Verona.

Passengers who have bookings for the affected flights will be contacted individually to offer them travel alternatives.

As informed previously, due to health and safety reasons as well as recommendations of the Latvian Centre for Disease Prevention and Control airBaltic made the decision to suspend all flights to and from Milan and Verona as of March 9 until the end of April.

We encourage passengers to follow the recommendations issued by health institutions and regularly wash their hands as well as follow other basic hygiene principles. According to the World Health Organization, there is very little risk of any communicable disease being transmitted onboard an aircraft. To further decrease the risk, the World Health Organization encourages travellers who are unwell to delay their journey until they have recovered.

Latest information concerning the travel updates from airBaltic can be found on the company’s website.

