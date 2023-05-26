airBaltic extra flights to Tampere sold out within minutes, additional flights added

Due to the high demand for the extra flights from Riga to Tampere, being sold out within 60 minutes, the Latvian national airline airBaltic has decided to add even more extra flights from Riga to Tampere.

J?nis Vitenbergs, Minister for Transport of the Republic of Latvia: “Our national hockey team’s fantastic performance this year is based not only on professional and selfless work, but also on the huge support provided by the fans. They are the energy of the team, thus it important that also in Tampere the Team Latvia feels our support. After yesterday, we know that nothing is impossible!”

As it has already been announced, following the historic success of the Latvian men’s national ice-hockey team at the 2023 Ice Hockey Championship and the demand of fans, the Latvian airline airBaltic announced adding extra flights from Riga to Tampere on May 27, 28, 29.

On May 27 there will be two extra flights from Riga to Tampere at 04:00 and 06:40, and from Tampere to Riga – on May 29 at 01:10 and 01:20. The ticket price is set to be EUR 75 one way or EUR 139 round-trip, and tickets are already available at www.airbaltic.com.

Furthermore, airBaltic is committed to keeping passengers informed about the results of Latvia’s hockey team games also during other flights, performed by airBaltic aircraft.

Route Date and Time Riga–Tampere May 27, at 04:00 Riga–Tampere May 27, at 06:40 Tampere–Riga May 29, at 01:10 Tampere–Riga May 29, at 01:20

The flight time from Riga to Tampere is 1 hour and 10 minutes.

