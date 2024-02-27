airBaltic expands winter routes with direct flights from Riga to Alicante

Latvia’s national airline, airBaltic, has announced the launch of direct flights between Riga and Alicante for the winter season of 2023/2024.

With a total of 13 routes connecting Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, and Tampere, airBaltic will operate twice-weekly flights between Riga and Alicante, offering travellers a convenient connection between Northern Europe and the vibrant Spanish city. The route presents an opportunity for passengers to experience Alicante’s stunning beaches, warm climate, historical landmarks, and rich cultural offerings.

Ticket prices for the flights start from EUR 149 (GREEN) and EUR 359 (Business Light), with a flight duration of 4 hours and 15 minutes.