airBaltic expands Summer offerings with nearly 100 routes

Latvian airline airBaltic will operate nearly 100 routes from the Baltic States this summer, catering to both leisure and business travellers. Popular destinations include Alicante, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Copenhagen, London, Malaga, Paris, and Tirana.

The airline will increase flight frequencies on 14 routes and introduce new direct flights from Tallinn to Reykjavík, Palma de Mallorca, and Tirana, as well as from Vilnius to Prague and Tirana. A major expansion of flights to Amsterdam will also enhance connectivity.

airBaltic continues to strengthen its market position with growing passenger demand. It remains the first European airline to offer free SpaceX Starlink internet on flights, aiming to equip its Airbus A220-300 fleet by year-end.