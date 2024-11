Latvian airline airBaltic is launching new routes and expanding other ones between the Baltic States and Greece.

airBaltic introduces year-round flights between Athens and Riga starting March 4, with three weekly flights.

New seasonal routes include Vilnius-Rhodes (twice weekly, April–October) and Riga-Mykonos (weekly, June–August).

Additional seasonal flights connect Riga to Rhodes, Corfu, Thessaloniki, and Heraklion.