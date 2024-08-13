airBaltic expands Lithuanian operations with new Vilnius-Dusseldorf route

airBaltic is expanding its operations in Vilnius by introducing a new direct route to Dusseldorf, Germany, starting on October 31, 2024.

This year-round service will operate twice weekly, adding to the existing routes from Vilnius to Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg. The expansion is part of a risk-sharing agreement between airBaltic and Lithuanian Airports, aimed at enhancing connectivity between Lithuania and Germany, one of Lithuania’s key economic partners.

The flights will be operated by Airbus A220-300 aircraft, offering enhanced passenger comfort. This new route strengthens airBaltic’s presence in the Baltic States, where it continues to expand its network.