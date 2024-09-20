airBaltic expands codeshare partnership with British Airways to include Riga-London Heathrow route

airBaltic, Latvia’s national airline, has extended its codeshare partnership with British Airways, effective September 19, 2024. Starting October 1, 2024, airBaltic will add its code (BT) to British Airways’ flights on the Riga-London Heathrow-Riga route.

This expansion enhances the decade-long partnership, offering passengers more flexibility between Latvia and the UK. British Airways will continue placing its code (BA) on airBaltic flights from Riga and Tallinn to London Gatwick.

Martin Gauss, airBaltic CEO, emphasised the importance of the collaboration in providing greater travel options and ongoing successful cooperation between the airlines.