airBaltic expands Amsterdam flights from all three Baltic capitals

Starting March 30, 2025, airBaltic will increase flight frequencies to Amsterdam from Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius, improving connectivity between the Baltic region and the Netherlands.
The new schedule includes:
- Riga – Amsterdam: 3 daily flights
- Tallinn – Amsterdam: 2 daily flights
- Vilnius – Amsterdam: 2 daily flights
CEO Martin Gauss emphasised that Amsterdam is a key destination, and the increased frequency will enhance global connectivity and attract more tourists.
airBaltic operates a modern fleet of 50 Airbus A220-300s, with plans to double its fleet by 2030. The airline is also the first in Europe to offer free SpaceX Starlink Wi-Fi on its flights.
Tickets for the expanded Amsterdam routes are available at www.airbaltic.com.