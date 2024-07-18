airBaltic enhances connectivity with extensive network of nine routes to Italy

Latvia’s national airline, airBaltic, proudly underscores its robust network of destinations in Italy, positioning the country as one of its largest markets based on destination count. Currently, airBaltic offers direct flights from nine Italian cities, enhancing travel convenience and connectivity for its passengers.

Key Destinations

Catania

Milan

Naples

Olbia

Pisa

Rome

Turin

Venice

Verona

This extensive connectivity provides Italian travellers with direct access to Latvia, the Baltic region, and the broader airBaltic network across Europe and beyond.

Statements from Leadership

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, emphasised the airline’s growth in the Italian market: “Over the years, the passenger demand for Italy has significantly increased, and so has airBaltic’s presence in the country. We have continued to expand our network there, now offering convenient direct flights from nine cities in Italy. We are thankful for the trust our passengers have placed in us and for the support from our local partners, and are excited to see opportunities to further improve connectivity to and from the country.”

Milestone Achievement

20 Years of Milan-Riga Connectivity: This year, airBaltic celebrated two decades of connecting Milan with Riga, its home base. The airline operates five weekly flights between these cities, ensuring a seamless travel experience and global connections for its passengers.

Passenger and Flight Statistics

2.1 Million Passengers : Over the past 15 years, airBaltic has transported over 2.1 million passengers between Italy and Latvia.

: Over the past 15 years, airBaltic has transported over 2.1 million passengers between Italy and Latvia. 20,000 Flights: The airline has performed more than 20,000 flights between the two countries in the same period.

This continued expansion and milestone achievements reflect airBaltic’s commitment to providing comprehensive and convenient travel options for its customers, fostering stronger connections between Italy, Latvia, and beyond.