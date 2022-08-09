airBaltic doubles passenger numbers in July

André Orban
58

In July 2022, Latvian airline airBaltic carried 414 500 passengers or 98% more than during the same period last year. In July 2022, airBaltic performed 3 670 flights – 43% more than during July 2021.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “So far in 2022, airBaltic has carried more than 1.7 million passengers, and this summer we see consistent growth in travel demand. Driven by leisure travel, our passenger and flight numbers keep increasing each month. Unfortunately, the war in Ukraine still has a negative impact on the overall passenger volumes, mainly affecting the transfer traffic in Riga.”

July, 2022July, 2021Change
Number of passengers414 500209 100+98%
Number of flights36702560+43%

airBaltic continues to offer the best connectivity to and from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius as well as Tampere, connecting them with leading European business centres and transit hubs.

Riga, 09.08.2022

