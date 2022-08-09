airBaltic doubles passenger numbers in July

In July 2022, Latvian airline airBaltic carried 414 500 passengers or 98% more than during the same period last year. In July 2022, airBaltic performed 3 670 flights – 43% more than during July 2021.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “So far in 2022, airBaltic has carried more than 1.7 million passengers, and this summer we see consistent growth in travel demand. Driven by leisure travel, our passenger and flight numbers keep increasing each month. Unfortunately, the war in Ukraine still has a negative impact on the overall passenger volumes, mainly affecting the transfer traffic in Riga.”

July, 2022 July, 2021 Change Number of passengers 414 500 209 100 +98% Number of flights 3670 2560 +43%

airBaltic continues to offer the best connectivity to and from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius as well as Tampere, connecting them with leading European business centres and transit hubs.

Riga, 09.08.2022