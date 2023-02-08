airBaltic connects Tampere (Finland) with Nice (France) and Milan (Italy)

The Latvian airline airBaltic announces an addition to the list of direct flights from its base in Tampere (Finland) to Nice (France) and Milan Malpensa (Italy). Starting in May, the new destinations will be connected with two weekly flights.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “In a few months we will be celebrating the first anniversary of our base in Tampere, and so far the demand from Finnish passengers has met our expectations. Following the success, we at airBaltic are thrilled to add these two beautiful cities to our route network, as both Nice and Milan are very popular travel choices. We hope that this year the passenger demand will gradually grow even more, therefore we may launch additional new destinations to various business hubs and leisure destinations over time.”

airBaltic already performs direct flights from Tampere to Copenhagen (Denmark), Munich (Germany) and Amsterdam (Netherlands) as well as sunny leisure destinations Malaga (Spain) and Rhodes (Greece), in addition to continuing flights to Riga (Latvia).

Destination served Flight frequency Start date Price *, GREEN Price*, Business Light Tampere – Nice 2 flights weekly May 2, 2023 99 EUR 349 EUR Tampere – Milan MXP 2 flights weekly May 4, 2023 79 EUR 299 EUR

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com subject to availability.

Flights between Tampere and Nice are scheduled to take 3 hours and 35 minutes, and between Tampere and Milan – 3 hours, 45 minutes. Both of them will be operated by the Airbus A220-300 aircraft.