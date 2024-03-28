airBaltic conducts successful test of SpaceX’s Starlink internet for aircraft

airBaltic, the Latvian airline, has completed an initial test of SpaceX’s Starlink internet connectivity system on its Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The ground test took place at the airline’s hub in Riga, with a full cabin of airBaltic and SpaceX employees.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, expressed excitement about offering high-speed, unlimited, and complimentary inflight connectivity, moving closer to enhancing passenger services. The partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink aims to equip airBaltic’s entire A220-300 fleet with the inflight internet system by the end of the year, providing seamless internet access to passengers from boarding to landing.

Jason Fritch, VP of Starlink Enterprise Sales, highlighted the introduction of next-generation internet experience in Europe through airBaltic’s A220 fleet. Starlink’s technology offers high-speed, low-latency broadband internet with significantly lower latency and higher transmission speeds compared to conventional satellites, enabling activities such as online gaming and virtual private networks during flights.