airBaltic celebrates six years of Airbus A220-300 operations

In December 2022, the Latvian airline airBaltic marks a six-year anniversary of Airbus A220-300 operations. On 14 December 2016, the first A220-300 (at that time it was called Bombardier CS300) commercial flight departed from Riga to Amsterdam.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “Airbus A220-300 has transformed our airline, becoming one of the core and very valuable assets of the company. We are now flying the most efficient and greenest fleet, offering a high level of service to our passengers. A220-300s have performed better than expected and have enabled us to reach further and further destinations, such as Marrakesh, Dubai or Gran Canaria. Also, at the beginning of this month, we welcomed our 37th and 38th A220-300s, and we continue aiming towards 50 aircraft by early 2024.”

Since the introduction of the first Airbus A220-300 aircraft in late 2016, airBaltic has carried over 10 170 000 passengers on these aircraft. A220-300s have completed more than 117 000 flights and flown above 256 000 block hours.

As of May 2020, airBaltic operates all its flights with a single aircraft type – Airbus A220-300, thus minimising the complexity and benefiting from the additional efficiency provided by the aircraft.

The Airbus A220-300 has performed beyond the company’s expectations, delivering better overall performance, fuel efficiency and convenience for both passengers and staff. This aircraft offers an excellent flying experience with such benefits for passengers as wider seats, larger windows, more hand luggage space in the cabin, improved lavatories and much more.

The Airbus A220-300 has a high-quality air filtering system equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) type filter that provides the best level of filtration currently available for recirculated cabin air from the very beginning of boarding, during the entire flight and until all passengers have left the aircraft. The quality of cabin air is carefully controlled and is recirculated with ventilation rates that provide a total change of air 20-30 times per hour.

In addition, the aircraft is also considerably quieter – with a four times smaller noise footprint. Moreover, at the moment it is the greenest commercial aircraft in the world, as it is the first aircraft to have a transparent declaration of the life-cycle environmental impact, helping to reduce CO 2 and NO X emissions by 20% and 50% respectively.

Riga 14.12.2022