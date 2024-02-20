airBaltic celebrates milestone: exceeds 150,000 flights with Airbus A220-300, plans to reach 15 million passengers on the aircraft

Latvian national airline airBaltic has announced surpassing 150,000 flights operated with its Airbus A220-300 fleet since its introduction in 2016. With a current single-type fleet of 47 aircraft, the largest in the company’s history, airBaltic transitioned to exclusively operating Airbus A220-300 flights in May 2020 for increased efficiency.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, highlighted the Airbus A220-300 as a game-changer, contributing to the airline’s success with enhanced eco-friendliness and efficiency.

The airline plans to reach 15 million passengers carried specifically on the Airbus A220-300 this year and aims to operate a fleet of 100 A220-300s by 2030. The aircraft offers passengers a superior flying experience with wider seats, larger windows, and improved amenities, while also being the most efficient commercial aircraft globally, reducing CO2 and NOX emissions.