airBaltic celebrates 50th Airbus A220-300 with stunning Baltic-inspired livery

airBaltic has unveiled its 50th Airbus A220-300, featuring a special livery that celebrates the heritage and natural beauty of the Baltic States—Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. The design, chosen through a global contest with over 28,000 votes, depicts a girl soaring through the clouds with elements like a wreath, a Latvian flag, and symbols of Baltic nature, including a ladybug, swallow, and stork.

This milestone aircraft will join the airBaltic fleet in February 2025, marking the completion of the airline’s initial Airbus A220-300 order and its journey towards a unified fleet of 100 A220-300s by 2030. Painted in Canada over 18 days using 21 colours and advanced stencil overlay techniques, the aircraft reflects airBaltic’s leadership in Baltic aviation and commitment to innovation.

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss emphasised the aircraft’s role in connecting the Baltic spirit with the world, while Airbus Canada CEO Benoît Schultz highlighted the A220’s efficiency and passenger appeal.