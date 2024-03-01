airBaltic celebrates 20 years of connecting Riga to Oslo

Latvia’s national airline, airBaltic, is celebrating an impressive milestone of 20 consecutive years connecting Riga to Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport.

Since 2004, airBaltic has maintained a daily service between the two capitals, offering passengers flexible schedules and a variety of travel options, including seamless worldwide connections through codeshare partnerships.

Since the airline’s first flight on this route on March 1, 2004, airBaltic has carried nearly 2 million passengers and performed more than 29,000 flights between both cities. The very first flight on this route was performed with Fokker 50 aircraft and took approximately 2 hours.

Martin Gauss, airBaltic’s President and CEO, expressed gratitude to Oslo partners for their collaboration and looks forward to continued cooperation. Stine Ramstad Westby, Managing Director of Oslo Airport, congratulated and thanked airBaltic, highlighting the airline’s early recognition of Norway’s potential as a destination.

airBaltic currently operates up to two daily flights connecting Oslo to Riga and up to two flights a week to Tallinn, with additional non-stop flights to Gran Canaria during the winter season. Passengers can enjoy two service classes – Economy and Business Class.