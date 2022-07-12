airBaltic carries three times as many passengers in June 2022 than in June 2021

In June 2022, Latvian airline airBaltic carried 349 700 passengers or 205% more than during the same period last year. In June 2022, airBaltic performed 3 500 flights.
Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “The positive trend of recovering from the Covid-19 crisis continued in June. We see strong demand for bookings mainly driven by leisure travel.”
|June 2022
|June 2021
|Change
|Number of passengers
|349700
|114700
|+205%
|Number of flights
|3500
|1780
|+97%
airBaltic continues to offer the best connectivity to and from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius as well as Tampere, connecting them with leading European business centres and transit hubs.