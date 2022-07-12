airBaltic carries three times as many passengers in June 2022 than in June 2021

André Orban
In June 2022, Latvian airline airBaltic carried 349 700 passengers or 205% more than during the same period last year. In June 2022, airBaltic performed 3 500 flights.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “The positive trend of recovering from the Covid-19 crisis continued in June. We see strong demand for bookings mainly driven by leisure travel.

June 2022June 2021Change
Number of passengers349700114700+205%
Number of flights35001780+97%

 

airBaltic continues to offer the best connectivity to and from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius as well as Tampere, connecting them with leading European business centres and transit hubs.

Riga, 12.07.2022

