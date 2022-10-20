airBaltic carries over 400 tonnes of mail from Ukraine

Since April 2022, the Latvian airline airBaltic has been providing cargo operations from Kyiv, Ukraine by organising a multimodal mail transportation system in cooperation with Ukrposhta, the national postal service of Ukraine. Until September, airBaltic has already carried a total weight of over 400 tonnes of mail from Ukraine to various destinations.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “We are pleased and honoured that airBaltic and Ukrposhta have become very important partners. Moreover, Ukrposhta is one of our biggest clients for mail transportation, and this cooperation has proved itself to be highly successful and necessary.”

“As a result, a regular overland truck line Kyiv-Riga is feeding the airBaltic’s flight network from Ukraine to major European hubs and beyond. We continue to do our utmost to help the Ukrainian nation, and our hearts and thoughts are with the brave Ukrainian people,” Martin Gauss added.

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, airBaltic operated three routes into the country, covering Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa, accounting for around 7% of the airline’s revenue.

airBaltic continues to offer the best connectivity to and from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius and Tampere, connecting them with leading European business centres and transit hubs. In addition, airBaltic offers a wide variety of leisure destinations from Riga, Latvia.

Riga, 20.10.2022