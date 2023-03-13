airBaltic Carries 86% more passengers in February 2023

During February 2023, the Latvian airline airBaltic has carried 232 800 passengers or by 86% more than during the same period last year. In the previous month airBaltic performed 2 560 flights, marking a 33% increase from February 2022.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “During the first two months of the year we have carried close to half a million passengers. This is almost twice as many as last year, indicating a strong growth for airBaltic. Also, we are looking forward to offering the largest number of new routes in a single season for the upcoming summer. This expansion of the route network is already being reflected in the demand for the airline’s services, and we are confident of continuing to see growing numbers of carried passengers and operated flights in the coming months.”

February, 2023 February, 2022 Change

Number of passengers 232 800 125 200 +86%

Number of flights 2 560 1 920 +33%

airBaltic provides flights to more than 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius and Tampere, offering connections to a wide range of destinations in the airline's route network in Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East.