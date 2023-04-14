airBaltic carries 80% more passengers in March 2023

During March 2023, the Latvian airline airBaltic carried 289 600 passengers or by 80% more than during the same period last year. In the previous month, airBaltic performed 3 100 flights, marking a 30% increase from March 2022.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “We are pleased to see a significant increase in passenger numbers during March and we are delighted that more and more people are choosing airBaltic as their preferred airline. As airBaltic has opened 20 new routes from all its four bases, we anticipate even higher passenger increase during the summer season.”

March, 20231 March, 20222 Change Number of passengers 289 600 161 100 +80% Number of flights 3 100 2 380 +30%