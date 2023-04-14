airBaltic carries 80% more passengers in March 2023

By
André Orban
-
0
18

During March 2023, the Latvian airline airBaltic carried 289 600 passengers or by 80% more than during the same period last year. In the previous month, airBaltic performed 3 100 flights, marking a 30% increase from March 2022.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “We are pleased to see a significant increase in passenger numbers during March and we are delighted that more and more people are choosing airBaltic as their preferred airline. As airBaltic has opened 20 new routes from all its four bases, we anticipate even higher passenger increase during the summer season.

 March, 20231March, 20222Change
Number of passengers289 600161 100+80%
Number of flights3 1002 380+30%

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.