airBaltic carries 62% more passengers in December 2022

During December 2022, the Latvian airline airBaltic has carried 288 900 passengers or 62% more than during the same period last year. In December 2022, airBaltic performed 3 140 flights – 12% more than in December 2021.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “The last month of the year confirms that the winter season for airBaltic continues to be very promising. Although traditionally the demand tend to shrink at this time of the year, currently the on-going road to the pre-pandemic result is being highlighted.”

“A growing number of passengers are already planning their trips up to two months in advance and more, while also enjoying our most popular winter destinations – Vienna, Munich, and Tenerife. However, the main task for airBaltic remains the same – to maintain and preserve these positive indicators in 2023, continuously demonstrating our strong position in the Baltic market and a wide range of connectivity options to Europe and beyond,” Gauss added.