airBaltic carries 20% more passengers in November

Latvian airline airBaltic has transported a total of 4 691 594 or 22% more passengers during the first eleven months of 2019 than in the same period last year to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, CIS and the Middle East. In November 2019, 346 369 passengers travelled with airBaltic and it was a 20% increase compared to last year.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “2019 has been a very strong year for airBaltic, and the first month of the new winter season demonstrates that. While continuing our sustainable growth path, in four years we have nearly doubled the number of passengers served and further increased connectivity of both Latvia and the Baltics.”

During the first eleven months of the 2019 airBaltic has operated 57 962 flights. During November 2019, airBaltic operated 4 504 flights or 3% more than in November 2018. The airline’s load factor, which represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of available seats, during the first eleven months of 2019, was at a level of 76%, but in November 2019 – 72%.

The 15-minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic during November 2019 reached a level of 90%. This means that more than 90 out of every 100 airBaltic flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15 minutes.

November 2019 November 2018 Changes Number of passengers 346 369 289 563 +20% Number of flights 4 504 4 374 +3% Load factor 72% 64% +8 percentage points 15-minute flight punctuality indicator 90% 92% -2 percentage points January – November 2019 January – November 2018 Changes Number of passengers 4 691 594 3 842 949 +22% Number of flights 57 962 51 791 +12% Load factor 76% 76% 0 percentage points 15-minute flight punctuality indicator 86% 88% -2 percentage points