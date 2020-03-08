airBaltic cancels all flights to and from Milan and Verona after passenger diagnosed with Coronavirus

Due to health and safety reasons, airBaltic has made the decision at the moment to immediately suspend all flights to/from Milan and Verona until the end of April. Passengers who have bookings for the affected flights will be contacted individually.

On March 8, 2020, airBaltic received information that one passenger travelling on March 7 flight BT630 from Milan was diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus. airBaltic has provided all necessary information about BT630 flight and is working closely with Latvian authorities.

In line with the preventive measures of the airline, the complete disinfection of the aircraft will be finished in the upcoming hours. The aircraft already had additional disinfection on March 7. The involved cabin crew has been temporarily freed from further duties.

Passengers who travelled on this flight can contact The Centre for Disease Prevention and Control of their corresponding country. The Centre for Disease Prevention and Control of Latvia will inform the responsible authorities of the countries whose nationals were flying on the flight.